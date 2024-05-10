New infosec products of the week: May 10, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Abnormal Security, AuditBoard, Cranium, Datadog, Eclypsium, ExtraHop, Forcepoint, SentinelOne, Splunk, Sumo Logic, and Trellix.

AuditBoard enhances InfoSec Solutions to reduce compliance fatigue across the organization

AuditBoard announced enhancements for its InfoSec Solutions to help organizations meet their IT compliance, cyber risk, and vendor risk management needs in the face of rising risks and increased regulatory requirements. With these new capabilities, including enhanced AI automation, customizable automated workflows, and real-time analytics, teams can better manage and communicate InfoSec risks to the C-suite to allow for more strategic allocation of risk management resources across the enterprise.

Abnormal extends Account Takeover Protection to cloud apps, introduces AI Security Mailbox

Abnormal Security is expanding its Account Takeover Protection product line beyond email to provide visibility into cross-platform user behavior and centralize compromised account detection and remediation across identity, collaboration, and cloud infrastructure applications.

Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence accelerates security investigations

Splunk announced Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence, a solution designed to power the SOC of the future by helping businesses streamline compliance, reduce cyber risk and eliminate the sources of shadow IT. It allows security operations teams to map relationships between assets and identities to expedite investigations, enabling rich asset and identity context (e.g., network activity, associations, health) for faster security incident response.

SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Native Security simulates harmless attacks on cloud infrastructure

With Singularity Cloud Native Security, SentinelOne provides a comprehensive CNAPP that blocks attacks, combining its Cloud Native Security with AI-powered Cloud Workload Security and Cloud Data Security threat protection products to deliver visibility and mitigation capabilities in a single cloud security platform.

Trellix Database Security protects sensitive data

Trellix Database Security includes database activity monitoring (DAM), vulnerability manager, and virtual patching to find, classify, and defend sensitive information in leading database types and legacy databases to keep them secured, patched, and protected.

Sumo Logic’s analytics capabilities allow security teams to find insights within their data

Sumo Logic announced new AI and security analytics capabilities that allow security and development teams to align around a single source of truth and collect and act on data insights more quickly. These advancements empower customers to use their critical security data to close security gaps and better fuel DevSecOps.

Datadog Event Management helps teams reduce alert fatigue

With Event Management, Datadog intelligently consolidates, correlates and enriches all alert events and important signals from Datadog and existing third-party observability tools into one consistent view. This process reduces alert fatigue so teams can focus their time and resources on remediating issues.

ExtraHop releases AI tools to automate SOC workflows

ExtraHop has revealed a set of AI tools in the RevealX platform designed to automate SOC workflows and relieve analyst fatigue. The new generative AI-powered search assistant from ExtraHop serves as SOC analysts’ threat hunting companion, enabling teams to search for indicators of attack through an AI-powered natural language search interface so they can detect threats faster.

Cranium AI Exposure Management Solution helps organizations secure internal and third-party AI systems

Cranium AI Exposure Management empowers organizations to identify vulnerabilities in AI infrastructure, ensuring the security and reliability of machine learning applications and supercharge red-teaming efforts to discover novel threats, inform protection strategies, and harden AI systems against known adversarial tactics and vulnerabilities to help secure AI/LLM development and usage.

Eclypsium offers protection for GenAI hardware infrastructure

Eclypsium announced new GenAI assessment capabilities for its Supply Chain Security Platform. The new capabilities from Eclypsium allow users to continuously monitor and remediate risks in popular NVIDIA hardware used to train GenAI models.

Forcepoint ONE Data Security simplifies data protection with zero-trust principles for all organizations

The new Forcepoint SaaS solution provides unified management for endpoint and multi-channel cloud data security, eliminating the need for multiple tools and complex policy management. Forcepoint offers a single place to manage data security policy for global compliance and proactive breach prevention across all digital channels.